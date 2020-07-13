David Pelster

ELGIN — Services for David J. Pelster, 73, Bartlett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Patrick Moser will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church with no family present. A wake will follow at 7:30 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at both the visitation and Mass.
He died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
———
David Joe Pelster was born to Wilfred and Alfreda (Klein) Pelster on Dec. 12, 1946, in Tilden. Dave attended grade school at District 3 Country School in Wheeler County and graduated from St. Boniface High School in Elgin in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to the Pelster Brothers Ranch in Bartlett, where he ranched with his brothers for 52 years.
Dave was active in the American Legion, Sandhill’s Cattle Association, Knights of Columbus and the Wheeler County Fair board. He was also a 4-H leader for many years. Dave really enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in rodeo.
Dave is survived by his mother, Alfreda Pelster of Neligh; his dear friend, Linda (Schindler) Broghammer of Bartlett and Omaha; his children, Candy (Jason) Mathis of Atkinson, Renee (Chad) Naprstek of Gothenburg and Chad (Faye) Pelster of Belle Fourche, S.D. Grandpa Dave is survived by eight grandchildren: Jena (Garrett) Smith of Hays, Kan., Tate, Talon and Jaden Mathis, all of Atkinson, Rylee and Jacie Naprstek of Gothenberg, and Syd and Cade Pelster of Belle Fourche; along with one great-granddaughter, Parker Rae Smith of Hays. Dave also is survived by his brothers, Kenny (Carol) Pelster and Danny Pelster, both of Bartlett; his sisters, Karen Poellot of South Sioux City, Jean (Don) Melcher of Page and Sandra (Ed) Moser of Clearwater; along with many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Wilfred; brother-in-law Joe Poellot; and nephew, JayDee Melcher.
Those who knew Dave will miss his wit, steadfast character, strong work ethic and kind heart.
Dave’s wishes were for a scholarship to be set up in his name through the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Boniface Church or to the family for the scholarship fund.
