TILDEN — Services for David Peck, 66, Columbus, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
In other news
OMAHA — Services for Joyce M. Sobotka, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.
TILDEN — Services for Lavona Ruterbories, 87, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died on Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
TILDEN — Services for David Peck, 66, Columbus, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
PIERCE — Services for Gladys Raff, 100, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the CHI Health Center in Schuyler.
TILDEN — Private services for Donna Thies, 86, Tilden, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Service for Lisa N. Dike, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Wendell L. Wood, 78, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Service for Lisa N. Dike, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — An inurnment ceremony for William “Bill” Sohl, 60, Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Since August in Nebraska can be warm and humid, informal, weather-appropriate dress is encouraged. There will be a lunch on your own at …