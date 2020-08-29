You have permission to edit this article.
David Peck

TILDEN — Services for David Peck, 66, Columbus, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Joyce Sobotka

OMAHA — Services for Joyce M. Sobotka, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.

Lavona Ruterbories

TILDEN — Services for Lavona Ruterbories, 87, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died on Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Gladys Raff

PIERCE — Services for Gladys Raff, 100, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the CHI Health Center in Schuyler.

Donna Thies

TILDEN — Private services for Donna Thies, 86, Tilden, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Lisa Dike

NORFOLK — Service for Lisa N. Dike, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Wendell Wood

PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Wendell L. Wood, 78, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

William Sohl

NORFOLK — An inurnment ceremony for William “Bill” Sohl, 60, Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Since August in Nebraska can be warm and humid, informal, weather-appropriate dress is encouraged. There will be a lunch on your own at …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

