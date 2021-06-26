David Mitchell

NORFOLK — Graveside services for David C. “Dave” Mitchell, 79, Norfolk, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Tim DeFor. No visitation will be held.
He died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Premier Estates in Pierce. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2021
Dave was born on March 31, 1942 in Albany, California, to Clifford and Patricia (Lindsey) Mitchell. His parents later divorced and Dave was raised by his mom and step-father James Sheley. Dave grew up in Berkley, California, and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1961. Dave served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965.
After his discharge, he moved back to California. He married Karen Luhrs in 1967 and to this union they had a daughter, Carolyn. After marriage they moved to California and then later back to Norfolk until they later divorced. Dave later married Merlene Anderson in 1971 and to this union was two sons Scott and David Jr. They later divorced.
Throughout Dave’s life he worked as a maintenance technician at Sherwood Medical from 1966-1978. He then worked at Goodyear from 1978 until he retired in 2000. He enjoyed collecting guns, hunting and remodeling homes. David was a member of First Christian Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his children Carolyn of Washington, Dave Jr. of Norfolk, Scott of Norfolk; two grandchildren Sydney and Aubrie; three great-grandchildren; ex-wives Karen, Merlene and Micki.
He was preceded in death by his father Clifford, mother Patricia, stepfather Jim, several aunts and friends from California.
