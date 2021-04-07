David Mihulka

A celebration of life for David M. Mihulka, 65, Bradford, Ontario, will be at a future date. He died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
———
David was born in Fremont to Vernon and Evelyn Mihulka on April 1, 1956. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1974. He was active in the Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant.
He is survived by spouse Cindy (Jarvis); two sons, Brandon and Colby of Bradford; father Vernon Mihulka; sisters Deb (Dave) Gall and Dawne (Kevin) Miller, all of Norfolk; and brother Doug (Maritza) Mihulka of Sarasota, Fla.
He was preceded in death by mother Evelyn Mihulka and brother Daniel Mihulka.