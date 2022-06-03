NORFOLK — Services for David E. “Dave” Meinke, 70, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
David Meinke died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1951-2022
Dave was born on June 14, 1951, in Norfolk to Ruben and Arlene (Gross) Meinke. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pierce. He attended Pierce Public Schools and graduated from Pierce High School in 1969.
Dave married Susan E. “Sue” Marks on June 26, 1971, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Sue passed away on Nov. 28, 2015.
After marriage, Dave and Sue lived most their of their life in the Norfolk and Pierce areas. Dave was in sales and commodities and he also drove truck. Sue and Dave started Big D Snacks Company, selling snacks across the United States. Dave enjoyed times with family, fishing, having a glass of scotch and a fine cigar and his two dogs, Jack and Sophie. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk and the Norfolk Jaycees.
Survivors include his sons, Jeff Meinke of Battle Creek and Jason Meinke of Gothenburg; grandchildren Kailey, Caden, Delaney, Abby, Jace, Jayden, Brody and Schuyler; and siblings Roger Meinke of Kearney and Connie (Richard) Kiepke of Norfolk. Dave and Sue helped raise two nephews, Chris (Mandy) Coulter of Pierce and Justin Pedrosa of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Sue Meinke, and his parents, Ruben and Arlene.
Casketbearers will be Jace Meinke, Abby Meinke, Kailey Meinke, Caden Meinke, Delaney Meinke, Jayden Coulter, Brody Coulter, Schyler Renner, Mike Kiepke, Jesse Volker, Mike Kiepke and Jesse Volker.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.