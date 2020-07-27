COLERIDGE — Services for David Meier, 78, Ava, Mo., formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ava, Mo.
WISNER — Services for Lucille Luedke, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.
MADISON — Memorial service for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, and Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p…
Services for Paul T. Rimovsky, 83, Concordia, Kan., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Cloud County Fairgrounds Commercial Building in Concordia with Jim Winter officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia.
NORFOLK — Services for Hailey B. Christiansen, 29, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Jeff J. Schaffer, 58, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
MADISON — Services for the immediate family of Lillian V. Blank, 92, Madison, will be Wednesday, July 29, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden near Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
CONCORD — Graveside services for Charlene M. Johnson of Middleburg, Fla., will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Concord Cemetery. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Micheal C. “Mike” Nolan, 64, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Community Hall in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Leona H. (Potts) Petersen, 88, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter and Adam Pinkelman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.