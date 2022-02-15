 Skip to main content
David London

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. David London died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Irene Beed

O’NEILL — Services for Irene Beed, 82, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill. Mike Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.

Elizabeth Kirby

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Kirby died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Paula Leary

Paula S. Parker Leary (Golter) passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.

Mildred Dunn

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Mildred Dunn died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.

Stephen Ronnebaum

STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the family farm in Seneca, Kan.

Gerald Bruning

COLERIDGE — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Bruning, 71, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

Helen Townsend

BASSETT — Memorial graveside service for Helen L. Townsend, 96, Bassett, will be at a later date in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Helen Townsend died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Jesse Werkmeister

TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Jesse Werkmeister died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. 

Vernon Wood Jr.

AINSWORTH — Services for Vernon Wood Jr., 74, Bassett, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Bill Serr will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by the Bassett American Legion Post.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

