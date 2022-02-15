NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. David London died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
O’NEILL — Services for Irene Beed, 82, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill. Mike Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Kirby died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Paula S. Parker Leary (Golter) passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.
RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Mildred Dunn died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.
STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the family farm in Seneca, Kan.
COLERIDGE — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Bruning, 71, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
BASSETT — Memorial graveside service for Helen L. Townsend, 96, Bassett, will be at a later date in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Helen Townsend died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Jesse Werkmeister died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Vernon Wood Jr., 74, Bassett, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Bill Serr will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by the Bassett American Legion Post.