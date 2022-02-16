NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73, Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
David London died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.