David London

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73, Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.

David London died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

1930-2022

David Carlton London, son of Martin and Martha (Tuttle) London, was born on Oct. 11, 1930, in Colome, S.D. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic church. David graduated from Colome High School in 1949.

On Feb. 21, 1952, David entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of colonel on Jan. 31, 1954.

David was united in marriage to Dolores Vosika in 1954. The couple lived in Colome, where David started working for Union Pacific Railroad. This job took the couple to various towns.

Following this career David worked for the U.S. Post Office as a rural mail carrier for 27 years. The couple lived in Lindsay, where they were members of the Holy Family Catholic Church. They then moved to Newman Grove.

David was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. He was a volunteer for the Lindsay Project and enjoyed woodworking and collecting things.

David is survived by his son, Dana (Nora) London of Malcolm; a daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Gobel of Norfolk; six grandchildren, Cassie Casey, Jessie, Chris, Leandra, Josh and Makenzie London; six great-grandchildren, Elliot, Sean, Lillian, William, Liam and Emory; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Dolores; infant daughter, Jennifer; two sons, Damon and Marty; grandson Matthew London; three sisters; and a dear friend, Mary Ann Wambaugh.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

