David Linnaus

David Linnaus

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

David Linnaus died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1954-2022

David C. Linnaus, son of Vernon F. and Betty May (Patterson) Linnaus, was born on June 2, 1954, at Tilden. Growing up, Dave moved to various towns including, Oakdale and Elgin area, Page, Los Alamos, N.M., and Tucson, Ariz. While living in Tucson, Dave attended Rincon High School and later received his G.E.D. In the late 1970s, Dave returned to Nebraska.

On Aug. 16, 1980, Dave married Wanda Marie Blum at Butte. The couple made their home in Neligh until moving to the family farm, where he resided until his death. Dave worked for the City of Neligh, later managing, and taking over the family farm. He also later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk and graduated from Wayne State College in Wayne, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He then taught at Battle Creek and Lindsay Holy Family Schools.

Dave was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the NRA, sang in the St. Boniface Church choir and later became an EMHC.

Growing up, Dave was a member of the Methodist faith but converted to Catholicism when he got married, later becoming a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

Dave enjoyed cattle, farming, hunting, as well as learning and studying history.

Dave is survived by his spouse, Wanada Linnaus of Oakdale; six children,: Sarah (Kevin) Thiele of West Point, Christopher Linnaus of Omaha, Andrew (Melanie) Linnaus of Norfolk, Katherine (Nathan Pierce) Linnaus of Papillion, Stephan (Maria) Linnaus of Eau Claire, Wis., Heather Linnaus-Mudavadi of Reading, Berkshire, England; 16 grandchildren; a sister, Linda Deiley of Glendale, Ariz.; two brothers, Fred (Socorro) Linnaus and Robert Linnaus, both of Tucson; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

