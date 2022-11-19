FORDYCE — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services.
David Lammers died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.