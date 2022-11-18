HARTINGTON — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, of Fordyce are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
David Lammers died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for August L. “Bud” Klug Jr., 93, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Gary L. Hansen, 65, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
HARTINGTON — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, of Fordyce are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Donald D. Sextro, 59, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Sextro died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Donna Dahl, 86, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Lori A. Price, 61, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kathryn Ann Kurzenberger, 84, were Nov. 7 at New Hope Community Church in Springview. The Rev. Tim Wyrick officiated. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Spring Branch Cemetery near Peace Church in rural Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.