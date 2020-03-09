David Hintz

NORFOLK — Services for David D. Hintz, 58, Omaha, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for David D. Hintz, 58, Omaha, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Dr. Dwaine J. Peetz Sr., M.D., 96, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rights conducted by Neligh American Legion Post 172…
CREIGHTON — Sherry Woodworth Raff, 71, Creighton, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Per her wishes, no services are planned.
WISNER — Services for Phyllis Eckert, 83, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Roger Freudenburg, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice F. Cerny, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Clarkson National Cemetery.
DODGE — Services for John M. Dirkschneider, 70, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Melvin Miller, 84, Verdigre, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Venus. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.