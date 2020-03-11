Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY.

* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.

&&

David Hintz

STANTON — Services for David D. “Dave” Hintz, 58, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

He died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

———

David Dwane “Dave” Hintz, son of Dwane and Phyllis (Klutman) Hintz, was born Dec. 21, 1961, in Osmond. He was baptized on Jan. 28, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview and confirmed in 1976 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington.

Dave started school in Winside until the family moved to Hartington, where he attended through his junior year at Hartington Public. The family moved to Stanton, where he graduated from Stanton High school in May 1980.

In his early years, Dave was employed at Double K restaurant in Norfolk. Dave then spent 20 years at Great Dane Trailers in Wayne until 2012.

On March 12, 2013, Dave received a second chance at life and received a heart transplant in Omaha. He was recipient No. 123. Most recently, he was employed at Omaha Steaks until the time of his death.

Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Husker fan. If Dave wasn’t working, you could have found him relaxing outside. All that knew Dave, will remember his goofy sense of humor. He had recently signed paperwork for a second heart transplant.

He passed away on Sunday, March 8, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after a courageous fight.

Dave was married to Jane (Dewey) from 1989 to 2009.

Dave is survived by his daughters, Hailey (Nick) Jessen of Valley, Leslie (Tanner) Bartscher of Hartford, S.D.; two grandchildren, Hadley Jessen and Cameron Bartscher; his mother, Phyllis Hintz of Stanton; two sisters, Darla Hintz of Norfolk and Donna (Clay) Wright of Norfolk; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Dwane Hintz, and his grandparents.

Dave’s wish was to share his gift of life and was able to donate tissue.

Organist will be Clara Heinemann and soloist will be Scott Rutten. Casketbearers will be Tanner Bartscher, Nick Jessen, Rob Olberding, Evan Lamson, Gavin Trimble, Jeff Wheatley, Jeremy Barg and Gary Whitman. Honorary casket bearers are members of the Stanton High School Class of 1980.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

