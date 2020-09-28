You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Hansen

David Hansen

STANTON — Services for David H. “Dave” Hansen, 88, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Stanton

He died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary of Stanton is handling arrangements.

1932-2020

David Henry “Dave” Hansen was born Aug. 8, 1932, on the family farm near Stanton, the son of Henry and Louise (Fuchs) Hansen. He was baptized on May 15, 1964, and confirmed May 17, 1964, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. He attended Stanton County rural school near Stanton. As a young man, he enjoyed playing baseball.

He met Delores Ida Pausch at a dance. When he saw her he said, “That is the girl I will marry.” They were married on Sept. 23, 1962, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at rural Merrill, Iowa. They started their lives together on the family farm in rural Stanton. The couple were blessed with three children: Darrell, Darlus and Deanna.

Dave was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.

He enjoyed watching baseball and Nebraska football on T.V. He enjoyed watching “Mollie B” and “Big Joe Polka Show.” Dave was proud to farm and raise Black Angus cattle with son Darrell and grandson Eric.

Survivors include his spouse of 58 years, Delores; three children, Darrell and Jane Hansen of Stanton, Darlus and Jeff McWilliams of Norfolk and Deanna and John Ishmiel of Fremont; a sister, Alice Herbolsheimer of Stanton; grandchildren Eric and Cheryl Hansen of Stanton, Michaela McWilliams of Norfolk and Jacob Ishmiel of Fremont and Alex Ishmiel of Fremont; two great-grandchildren, Carolina and Easton Hansen of Stanton; five stepgrandchildren, Mike and Megan McWilliams of Norfolk, Craig and Christine McWilliams of Lincoln, Joe and Molly McWilliams of Lincoln, Christopher McWilliams of Omaha and Jarold McWilliams of Omaha; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Adalia, Delaney, Julius, Bremer, Kinley, Eloise and Daniel McWilliams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty and spouse Lenard Beckmann and Evelyn and spouse Jim Mathis; and three brothers-in-law, Ivan Herbolsheimer, Harry Pausch and Ron Pausch.

Music will be provided by organist Carol Whipple with the congregation singing “In the Garden,” “Amazing Grace” and “Jesus Lives! The Victory’s Won.”

Pallbearers will be Eric Hansen, Jacob Ishmiel, Alex Ishmiel, Dr. James Merritt, Jim Waskowiak, Tony Wortman and Chris Hasebroock. Honorary pallbearers will be Michaela McWilliams, Carolina Hansen and Easton Hansen.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Claire Kohn

Claire Kohn

WAYNE — Services for Claire J. Kohn, 88, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Susan Klein

Susan Klein

NORFOLK — Services for Susan Klein, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Phyllis Nolte

Phyllis Nolte

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Phyllis M. Nolte, 95, Wayne, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home.

Alta Crandall

Alta Crandall

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alta M. (Lowden) Crandall, 91, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pamela Reidy

Pamela Reidy

Services for Pamela A. Reidy, formerly of Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Road, in Florissant, Mo. All guests are asked to wear a mask. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell will be a later date following cremation.

David Hansen

David Hansen

STANTON — Services for David H. “Dave” Hansen, 88, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Dean Brabec

Dean Brabec

CLARKSON — Services for Dean Brabec, 75, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 1…

Miranda Caniglia

Miranda Caniglia

NORFOLK — Services for Miranda M. Caniglia, 47, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-