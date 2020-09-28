David Hansen

STANTON — Services for David H. “Dave” Hansen, 88, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Stanton
He died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary of Stanton is handling arrangements.
1932-2020
David Henry “Dave” Hansen was born Aug. 8, 1932, on the family farm near Stanton, the son of Henry and Louise (Fuchs) Hansen. He was baptized on May 15, 1964, and confirmed May 17, 1964, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. He attended Stanton County rural school near Stanton. As a young man, he enjoyed playing baseball.
He met Delores Ida Pausch at a dance. When he saw her he said, “That is the girl I will marry.” They were married on Sept. 23, 1962, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at rural Merrill, Iowa. They started their lives together on the family farm in rural Stanton. The couple were blessed with three children: Darrell, Darlus and Deanna.
Dave was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.
He enjoyed watching baseball and Nebraska football on T.V. He enjoyed watching “Mollie B” and “Big Joe Polka Show.” Dave was proud to farm and raise Black Angus cattle with son Darrell and grandson Eric.
Survivors include his spouse of 58 years, Delores; three children, Darrell and Jane Hansen of Stanton, Darlus and Jeff McWilliams of Norfolk and Deanna and John Ishmiel of Fremont; a sister, Alice Herbolsheimer of Stanton; grandchildren Eric and Cheryl Hansen of Stanton, Michaela McWilliams of Norfolk and Jacob Ishmiel of Fremont and Alex Ishmiel of Fremont; two great-grandchildren, Carolina and Easton Hansen of Stanton; five stepgrandchildren, Mike and Megan McWilliams of Norfolk, Craig and Christine McWilliams of Lincoln, Joe and Molly McWilliams of Lincoln, Christopher McWilliams of Omaha and Jarold McWilliams of Omaha; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Adalia, Delaney, Julius, Bremer, Kinley, Eloise and Daniel McWilliams.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty and spouse Lenard Beckmann and Evelyn and spouse Jim Mathis; and three brothers-in-law, Ivan Herbolsheimer, Harry Pausch and Ron Pausch.
Music will be provided by organist Carol Whipple with the congregation singing “In the Garden,” “Amazing Grace” and “Jesus Lives! The Victory’s Won.”
Pallbearers will be Eric Hansen, Jacob Ishmiel, Alex Ishmiel, Dr. James Merritt, Jim Waskowiak, Tony Wortman and Chris Hasebroock. Honorary pallbearers will be Michaela McWilliams, Carolina Hansen and Easton Hansen.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.