BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for David Greckel, 61, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
David Greckel died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunctio…
NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Robert Hammon, 76, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry S. Strate, 73, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
OSMOND — Service for Elsa Gloe, 88, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Buol. Burial will take place at Osmond City Cemetery, rural Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn M. Miller, 60, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Doug Collins will officiate. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate.
SANTEE — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Burial will be in Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.
CLEARWATER — Services for Bob Rodgers, 94, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
