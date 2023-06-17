BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for David Greckel, 61, of Bloomfield will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
David Greckel died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
1961-2023
David Greckel, son of Vernon and Laura Lou (Broders) Greckel, was born Sept. 29, 1961, at Yankton. He was baptized at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Dave attended Bloomfield Community Schools and graduated from Mount Marty College. He then served five years in the United States Air Force.
Dave’s love of music then took him to Austin, Texas, where he resided for 30 years, employed by Clinical Pathology Laboratories. Dave enjoyed music to the fullest measure. He was happiest when he was surrounded by a circle of friends and family gathered to play and listen.
Dave peacefully passed on June 15, 2023, in Yankton at the age of 61 years.
Survivors include his mother, Laura Lou Greckel; sister Diane Gieselman and brother-in-law Leon Gieselman; niece Ali Baldwin and spouse Austin spouse Cortney Gieselman and great-nieces Lauren and Emily.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Greckel, and great-nephew Merrick David Baldwin.