David Greckel

BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for David Greckel, 61, of Bloomfield will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

David Greckel died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

1961-2023

David Greckel, son of Vernon and Laura Lou (Broders) Greckel, was born Sept. 29, 1961, at Yankton. He was baptized at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Dave attended Bloomfield Community Schools and graduated from Mount Marty College. He then served five years in the United States Air Force.

Dave’s love of music then took him to Austin, Texas, where he resided for 30 years, employed by Clinical Pathology Laboratories. Dave enjoyed music to the fullest measure. He was happiest when he was surrounded by a circle of friends and family gathered to play and listen.

Dave peacefully passed on June 15, 2023, in Yankton at the age of 61 years.

Survivors include his mother, Laura Lou Greckel; sister Diane Gieselman and brother-in-law Leon Gieselman; niece Ali Baldwin and spouse Austin spouse Cortney Gieselman and great-nieces Lauren and Emily.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Greckel, and great-nephew Merrick David Baldwin.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

