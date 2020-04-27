David Gould

OGALLALA— David Joseph Gould, precious baby boy of Zach and Valerie Gould of Hyannis, was stillborn at 38 weeks on April 14, 2020, at Ogallala Community Hospital. He was dearly loved by his parents, sister Esther, 4, and brother Sam, 2½. A family graveside service was held Tuesday, April 21, at Hyannis Cemetery.
Other family members grieving for David include his grandparents, Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove and Bill and Marla Gould of Lincoln; great-grandparents Robert Broberg of Tilden and Larry and Connie Poppe of Lincoln; along with aunts, uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles.
David was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Gwynette Broberg, Don and Marjorie Ann Schick and Ethel and Kenneth “Max” Gould.