David Gentzler

David (Evad) Ross Gentzler, 82, of Northumberland, Pa., passed away peacefully at Geisinger Medical Center on June 14, 2023, with his family and friends by his side.
1941-2023
David Ross “Evad” Gentzler was born in Omaha on March 23, 1941, to James D. and Marlene (Lancaster) Gentzler. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy in Washington state as a hospital medical corpsman from 1959-1962.
David was a member of the Eagles and Post 44. He was also a lifelong member of the Norry Hookies, Norry No. 1’s and Point Township fire companies. He retired from Selinsgrove Center in 2002.
He is survived by his spouse, Audra (Gautsch) Gentzler; daughters Lori Lentz and spouse Tim of Omaha, Angela Fleming and spouse Angela Robinson of Milton, Greta Fleming and fiance Roger Hilbert of Shamokin Dam and Sarah Fleming and spouse Phil Stamm of Lewisburg; grandchildren Tiffany Billey and spouse Michael of Northumberland, Sean Lentz of Omaha, Shane Lentz and significant other Devan of Omaha and Kiran Stamm of Lewisburg; great-grandchildren, Chase, Asher, Harlee and Ryland; and nieces and nephews. Also greatly missed by his feline friends, GM and Ginger.
David was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepmother Letha, brother Jim and his son, Michael, in 1987.