HUMPHREY — Services for David V. Fuchs, 88, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7725.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue from 9 a.m. Friday until service time, all at the church.
David Fuchs died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk
Memorials may be directed to the St. Francis Parish and Schools or the Mary Helen Fuchs Scholarship Fund.
David Victor Fuchs was born on Feb. 10, 1933, in Humphrey, the son of Henry “Hank” and Frances (Lubischer) Fuchs. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from St. Francis High School.
After attending a year at Omaha Business School, Dave joined the U.S. Army. He served as a personnel clerk for the 7th Chemical Depot in Germany during the Korean War. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and Good Conduct Medal before being honorably discharged on April 6, 1955.
On July 6, 1968, Dave married Mary Helen “Cookie” Benze at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The couple made their home in Humphrey, where Dave began his 35-year career at the U.S. Postal Service. He worked as a postal clerk and then spent 30 years as postmaster before retiring in 1996. During his tenure, Dave was awarded the prestigious Irene Barrett Memorial Award, also known as the Nebraska Postmaster of the Year Award (1991).
Dave’s many interests included Husker football, St. Francis activities, classical music, stamp collecting and a good Tom Clancy novel. But most of all, Dave loved to spend time with Mary Helen, their children, grandchildren and their many friends.
Dave was very active in his church and the community. He served as St. Francis High School athletic director, parish council member, director and member of the men’s choir and church lecturer. He was a member of Friends of Music, Elks Club, V.F.W. Post 7725, and a member of the American Legion for over 50 years.
Dave served on the Humphrey Community Club, Humphrey Library Board and the Platte County Agricultural Society Board. He was also an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight from 1959 to 1961.
Dave is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Mary Helen Fuchs of Humphrey; their children and spouses, Jennifer and David Abboud of Woodbury, Minn., and Stephanie and Matt Severin of Lincoln; grandchildren: Senior Airman A. William Abboud of Lakenheath Royal Air Force, England, and Jack Severin of Lincoln; sister Clarice Preister of Humphrey; sister-in-law Carmen (Jack) McMahon of Central City; and sister-in-law Nancy (John) Shadle of Columbus.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Henry “Hank” and Frances Fuchs; parents-in-law Henry and Pauline Benze; son Benji Fuchs; brother-in-law Patrick Benze; and brother-in-law Loren Preister.
