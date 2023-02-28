 Skip to main content
David Farner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David S. Farner, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate with inurnment in the church columbarium.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

David Farner died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home.

1954-2023

David S. Farner, son of Joe and Sandy Farner, was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Cheyenne, Wyo. He attended Norfolk Senior High School in Norfolk. As a member of Norfolk’s wrestling team, David was the first from his school to medal in the state wrestling tournament. He attended Norfolk Junior College and majored in foosball.

On April 12, 1975, David was united in marriage to Gigi Spittler in Norfolk. They were blessed with three children, Joe, Sonet and Carly. David worked his whole life at the Farner Company in Norfolk.

David was a Sensei and had a second-degree black belt in Okinawan Goju-Ryu karate. He also loved to fish, even though he did not catch much. He was proud of his musical accomplishments.

David taught himself to play the piano and guitar. He was a member of the Door Knob Band in high school. His music is available for your listening pleasure on Spotify and at sandsoundco.com.

David was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. He was very active in his church, teaching Sunday school for a number of years and was a vestry member.

David is survived by his spouse, Gigi; children Joe (Vanessa) Farner, Sonet (Rick) Smutny and Carly (Jeff) Cordell; nine grandchildren; and siblings Kathy (Mike) Siemsglusz, Barb (Stan) Kruse and Patty Simpson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Randy Simpson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk.

In other news

Jacqueline Kirkpatrick

Jacqueline Kirkpatrick

LAUREL — Jacqueline L. Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

Teresa Bowder

Teresa Bowder

NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. “Terrie” Bowder, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.

Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy F. Sunderland (Blue) of Sidney, formerly of Albion, died on Feb. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Bradley Wecker

Bradley Wecker

WAUSA — Visitation for Bradley T. Wecker, 54, Wausa, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Michael Miller

Michael Miller

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.

Patricia Arneson

Patricia Arneson

WAYNE  — Dr. Patricia (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Paul Goetsch

Paul Goetsch

STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Paul Goetsch died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Michael Kruse

Michael Kruse

CREIGHTON — Services for Michael “Mike” Kruse, 60, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date.

William Wondercheck

William Wondercheck

ALBION — William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, Albion, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

