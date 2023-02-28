NORFOLK — Memorial services for David S. Farner, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate with inurnment in the church columbarium.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
David Farner died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home.
1954-2023
David S. Farner, son of Joe and Sandy Farner, was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Cheyenne, Wyo. He attended Norfolk Senior High School in Norfolk. As a member of Norfolk’s wrestling team, David was the first from his school to medal in the state wrestling tournament. He attended Norfolk Junior College and majored in foosball.
On April 12, 1975, David was united in marriage to Gigi Spittler in Norfolk. They were blessed with three children, Joe, Sonet and Carly. David worked his whole life at the Farner Company in Norfolk.
David was a Sensei and had a second-degree black belt in Okinawan Goju-Ryu karate. He also loved to fish, even though he did not catch much. He was proud of his musical accomplishments.
David taught himself to play the piano and guitar. He was a member of the Door Knob Band in high school. His music is available for your listening pleasure on Spotify and at sandsoundco.com.
David was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. He was very active in his church, teaching Sunday school for a number of years and was a vestry member.
David is survived by his spouse, Gigi; children Joe (Vanessa) Farner, Sonet (Rick) Smutny and Carly (Jeff) Cordell; nine grandchildren; and siblings Kathy (Mike) Siemsglusz, Barb (Stan) Kruse and Patty Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Randy Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk.