LAUREL — Services for David Dunn, 63, of Dixon are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
He died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, BRINGING TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS INTO THE 3 TO 5 INCH RANGE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW WILL ADD ANOTHER 1 TO 3 INCHES OF ACCUMULATION, CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS AND VISIBILITIES BELOW A HALF MILE AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
SPENCER — Memorial services for Maurice Korb, 87, of Bristow will be held at a later date to be determined due to the current pandemic.
NORFOLK — Private family memorial services for Marilyn M. Brockman, 82, of Norfolk will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14. Inurnment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
COLERIDGE — Services for Marjorie Brandow, 83, of Coleridge are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
LAUREL — Services for David Dunn, 63, of Dixon are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
SPRINGVIEW — Private family memorial graveside services for Bernice R. Eichenberger, 99, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Springview.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lyle D. Ronk, 84, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Masks are required. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Arrangements are under the direc…
It is with great sadness that the family of Don Kane, 90, has announced he has passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CHI Health Missouri Valley, Iowa, Hospital.
LINDSAY — Services for Edwin F. Ramaekers, 84, of Lindsay will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Services will be live-streamed on the Lindsay Holy Family Facebook page. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery w…
Private family services for Joanne Nagel, 86, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Wayne, will be held in Loveland, Colo., followed by a private burial at the First Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Altona. There will be no visitation.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.