NORFOLK — Memorial services for David J. Drahota, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schillmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to Mass at the church.
David Drahota died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1938-2022
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
David James Drahota was an incredible spouse, father, grandfather, colleague and friend. He was greatly adored by his beloved, Karen; his three children, Mike, Deb and Doug; and admired and treasured by his seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David’s dedication to his family, his loving nature, his humor and his love of life are just a few qualities that characterized this astounding man.
David was born on Dec. 8, 1938, in Howells to James and Florence (Knust) Drahota. He was raised on a farm, where he and his eight siblings created many memories.
Beginning in his teen years, he met Karen Ruskamp and quickly became smitten. The two fell in love and five years later married on Sept. 17, 1960. David enlisted in the Army and served two years in Norfolk, Va., as a medical aid. David and Karen moved back to Norfolk, where they raised their three children, Mike, Deb and Doug. In Norfolk, David worked for the United Parcel Service.
Throughout his life, Dave showed his love and care for people. He enjoyed spending time reading, working on crossword puzzles, playing cards and driving the back roads listening to music. His family describes him as a strong, proud man and their own personal Google. Spending time with his family was always very important to him and he was so proud of his children and grandchildren.
Dave was an incredible storyteller and never failed to have everyone’s attention with each tale he told of past memories.
Dave’s contagious smile and unconditional love made him truly one of a kind. His kindness and selflessness will continue to inspire and live on in those who were lucky enough to know and be loved by him.
David was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard Drahota, Duane Drahota and Jim Drahota; and a sister, Marjorie Schaffer.
He is survived by his spouse, Karen; his three children, Mike (Anita) Drahota, Deb (Mark) Zimmerer and Doug (Michele) Drahota; seven grandchildren, Brandon Drahota, Paige Arlt, Jessica Meyer, Whitney Staiger, Lexi Swain, Dominic Kirby and Trent Kirby; sister Dorothy (Al) Petricek; brothers Ken (Jennifer) Drahota of Denver, Don (Jane) Drahota of Madison, Jerry (Jann) Drahota of Papillion; and sisters-in-laws Michele (spouse of Duane), Cindy (spouse of Richard), Shirley (spouse of Jim), as well as numerous and much-loved nieces and nephews.
