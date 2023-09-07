MADISON — Visitation for David S. DeLaCruz Sr., 48, Madison, will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Private burial will take place at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
David DeLaCruz Sr. died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1974-2023
David was born in Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 8, 1974. David and his family of five brothers were the sons of migrant workers who traveled the entire United States picking produce (cherries, potatoes, apples and peaches). His not-so-favorite fruit was cherries, and he would not eat anything that had cherries in it.
When the family arrived in Madison, he decided that he was done with the road and came to live with Clarice Dittberner, who was known as “NaNa” to lots of children. David loved music, cool cars and trucks, animals, livestock and was a jack of all trades, remodeling houses and taking care of his gigantic yard. When he was younger, he was always seen with his favorite Rottweiler, Lulu.
David had a gruff exterior but a heart of gold. He was always ready to help strangers who needed food, a place to stay and a shoulder to lean on. Numerous young people called him Dad, and our home became a haven for them until they returned home.
David adored younger children and met many through Clarice’s work at school and her daycare. Kids were always excited when “Big D” was coming to play with them.
David is survived by four children, whom he loved beyond measure, Veronica DeLaCruz, David DeLaCruz Jr., Dreamer DeLaCruz and Elijah DeLaCruz. His sons are all spitting images of him in his younger years. More importantly was his great love for his four grandchildren: Finn Meyer, Emma Meyer, Ellie DeLaCruz and Riley DeLaCruz.
David was passionate about football and his favorite teams, the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. David was a fan of all types of music and his favorite Jason Alden and his current hit, “Try that in a Small Town.”
David will be greatly missed by not only his family and “NaNa” Clarice but by the many friends he made living in Madison for the past 33 years.
Casketbearers will be David DeLaCruz Jr., Dreamer DeLaCruz, Julio Hernandez, Julio Cienfuegos Jr., Ruben Fernandez and Kevin Saches.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.