WAYNE — Services for David Curley, 67, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. David Curley died suddenly on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Tags
In other news
LYNCH — Memorial services for Elida Svatos, 63, of Lynch will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at United Methodist Church in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate.
O’NEILL — Services for Donald Skopec, 78, of O’Neill will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery in Unadilla.
NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
NEWCASTLE — Services for John Koch, 39, of Newcastle, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
SPENCER — Services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mildred Marcum died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.