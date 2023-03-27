NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. Brown, 84, Clarkson, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Stigler Cemetery in Stigler, Okla.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
David Brown died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1938-2023
The memorial service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
David LeRoy was born Dec. 6, 1938, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Lloyd and Pauline (Eddy) Brown. He graduated from Southeast High School in Oklahoma City in 1957.
Also in 1957, David married Iva Jon Kirkpatrick in Oklahoma City. The couple was blessed with three children: Joyce, David Allen and John.
Over the years, David worked in sales and management for 20 years at Metz Bakery and for 22 years at Wonder Bread. During his career, the family had the opportunity to live in Seattle, Wash., Concord, Calif., Joliet, Ill., Indianapolis, Ind., Omaha, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Norfolk. He retired in 2000.
He had a strong work ethic. In retirement, David continued to work as a delivery driver of Avis Rental Car, managing rental properties and assisting with mortgages.
David enjoyed both Sooner and Husker football. He had an avid interest in World War II history. David also enjoyed golfing.
David is survived by his children, Joyce (Doug) Kirk of Hollister, Calif., David Allen Brown (Andi Prbil) of Clarkson and John (Virginia) Brown of Norfolk; eight grandchildren, Alex Brown, Bartholomew Brown, Max Spates, Murphy Anderson, Josh Brown, Casey Denny, Patrick Brown and Faith Brown; nine great-grandchildren; brothers Lloyd (Gladys) Brown Jr. of Mountain Home, Ark., and James (Carolyn) Brown of Oklahoma City; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Jonnie; granddaughter Jessie; and great-granddaughter Layla.
