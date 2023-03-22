NORFOLK — Services for David L. Brown, 84, Clarkson, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. David Brown died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Marcus K. Baber, 57, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Fleener will officiate with burial in Allbery Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Matthew Hynes, 84, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military honors by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
WAUSA — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Schulz, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Janice Schulz died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Herman “Johnnie” Luschen, 91, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.
NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine Bruhn, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Geraldine Bruhn died Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.