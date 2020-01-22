David Boyer

MADISON — Services for David A. Boyer, 64, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
Services for Clarence L. “CL” Zurcher, 86, Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Bethlethem Lutheran Church in Rapid City. The Rev. Josh Jones will officiate.
PILGER — Services for Wilfred Hasenkamp, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Pilger City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Stanton/Pilger Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 36…
NORFOLK — Private services for Carol J. (Wolff) Sanderson, 79, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for David L. Andersen, 62, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Mariana Salmon, 79, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. David Martinez will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WYNOT — Services for Jessica M. Eskins, 39, Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Roger W. Pofahl, 82, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Bessie A. Bove, 95, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
