David Boyer

MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Boyer, 64, Madison, will be at a later date.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
1955-2020
David was born Aug. 27, 1955, in Long Beach, Calif., to his mother, Betty (Frazier) Boyer and stepfather James Boyer. David graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1973. He loved the ocean and was a lifeguard and Boy Scout. He moved to Nebraska when he was 23 and attended Northeast Community College and Wayne State College. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in special education.
David married Kathryn Swanson on June 23, 1994, in Yankton. He currently was employed at Tyson, where he worked in maintenance and was a rounds man.
In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and welding. He loved fishing, motorcycles, mechanics and movies. David was also an avid 49ers fan and loved listening to the band Jethro Tull.
David will be remembered as a humble, simple man who took pride in his family, especially his grandchildren.
David is survived by his spouse, Kathy of Madison; his children, Ellie (Mike) Kobashigawa, Casey Boyer, Hannah (Jose) Patron, Kelly Dodson, Greg (Wendy) Dodson, Kara (Jason) VanSurksum and Jodi Dodson; a sister, Tina Trojan; 14 grandchildren; and three nieces and a nephew.
David was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Frances and Betty Swanson, and a brother-in-law, Bruce Swanson.