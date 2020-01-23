David Boyer

MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Boyer, 64, Madison, will be at a later date under the direction of Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
1955-2020
David was born Aug. 27, 1955, in Long Beach, Calif., and was adopted by James and Betty (Frazier) Boyer. David graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1973. He loved the ocean and was a lifeguard and Boy Scout. He moved to Nebraska when he was 23 and attended Northeast Community College and Wayne State College.
David married Kathryn Swanson on June 23, 1994, in Yankton. He was currently employed at Tyson, where he worked in maintenance and was a rounds man.
In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and welding. He loved fishing, motorcycles, mechanics and movies.
David was also an avid 49ers fan and loved listening to the band Jethro Tull.
David will be remembered as a humble, simple man who took pride in his family, especially his grandchildren.
David is survived by his spouse, Kathy of Madison; his children, Ellie (Mike) Kobashigawa, Casey Boyer, Kelly Dodson, Greg (Wendy) Dodson, Kara (Jason) Vansurksum and Jodi Dodson; a sister, Tina Trojan; and 14 grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Frances and Betty Swanson; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Swanson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.