Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Cuming, Boone, Madison, Wayne
and Thurston Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

David Bolz

STANTON — Graveside services for David “Dave” Bolz, 77, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at West Center Chapel in Omaha with a time of sharing.

David Bolz died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler is in charge of the arrangements.

1944-2021

Born Feb. 27, 1944, David is survived by his sister, Mary Helen Bolz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto August Bolz and Helen Aimee Kinne-Bolz, and his brothers, Ronald James and Steven Randall Bolz.

Condolences can be left at www.heafeyheafey.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

