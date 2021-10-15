STANTON — Graveside services for David “Dave” Bolz, 77, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at West Center Chapel in Omaha with a time of sharing.
David Bolz died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2021
Born Feb. 27, 1944, David is survived by his sister, Mary Helen Bolz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto August Bolz and Helen Aimee Kinne-Bolz, and his brothers, Ronald James and Steven Randall Bolz.
