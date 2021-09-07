HUMPHREY — Services for David Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
David Bender died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2021
David Simon Bender was born June 20, 1930, in Humphrey. He was the ninth of 10 children born to Simon and Sabina (Albers) Bender. David attended Humphrey St. Francis school, graduating in 1948. After graduation, he began farming on the family farm.
On Oct. 5, 1953, he was joined in marriage to Mary Ann Zach. They were a month away from celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary. Making their home on the home place, they were blessed with six children. After a lifelong career of farming, they moved to Humphrey in 2003.
David was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In 2015, Dave was proud to host a Bender family reunion, celebrating 95 years on the family farm, as well as his 85th birthday. Last June, he enjoyed a day on the farm with his spouse, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, celebrating 100 years on the family farm and his 90th birthday.
Dave enjoyed participating in bowling and golf leagues throughout his life and played a pivotal role in establishing the Steepleview Golf Course. His retirement was busy; he enjoyed bus trips, going on golf excursions, playing cards and visiting casinos. A lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, he rarely missed a televised game. He loved his red tractors as much as his daily trips out to Beller and Backes.
Dave did not know a stranger and used his charm, quick wit and friendly teasing to make friends wherever he went.
Dave was a huge fan of high school athletics. Over the years, he was a supporter and popular fan of teams and athletes from Pawnee City, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Mercy and Humphrey. His greatest love, though, was following his grandchildren in all their activities. Putting countless miles on his vehicles, Grandpa was always there cheering, giving a thumbs up, a high five or a toot from his truck horn to let them know how proud he was. He loved talking to his children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren, always remembering and asking them about important things going on in their lives — from tee ball to their jobs — he cared about it all.
David was preceded in death by daughter Barbara; son Mark; parents Simon and Sabina Bender; sisters Mildred Werner, Germaine Liebig and Eileen Wemhoff; brothers Eugene Bender, Mark F. Bender, Walter Bender, Lavern (Bud) Bender, Melvin Bender and Carrol Bender; parents-in-law Vincent and Mathilda Zach; sisters-in-law Madonna Zach and Patricia Zach; and brothers-in-law Martin Werner, Ferd Liebig and Ferd Sueper.
David is survived by his spouse, Mary Ann; sons Richard (Sherry) Bender and Gary (Kim) Bender; daughters Sandy (Jim) Murnan and Lori (Bret) Wallin; 12 grandchildren: Joe (Stevie) Bender, Jenny (Cory) Brummels, Julie (BJ) Mendoza, Jeff (Joanna) Murnan, Melanie (Andrew) Clendenen, Megan Murnan, Ashley (Christopher) Johnson, Tori (Carl) Bender, Mark (Christine) Bender, Casey Wallin, Alex (Jonathan) Wenzl and Sydney Wallin; 12 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of relatives, friends and acquaintances whose lives he touched.
Memorials may be directed to those of the family’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.