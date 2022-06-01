 Skip to main content
STANTON — Services for David E. Baumert, 72, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy, Veterans of Foreign Wars 3602 and American Legion 88.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.

David Baumert died Monday, May 30, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha.

Home for Funerals - Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

1950-2022

David Earl Baumert was born to the late Earl and Agatha Baumert in West Point on April 21, 1950. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was deployed overseas and proudly served his country. Dave never lost his love for the food and culture of Asia. Dave’s military service continued at home as commander of the Stanton VFW for several years.

Dave returned to Nebraska, where he lived on his farm near Leigh, enjoying many things rural life had to offer. Dave’s work as a feed sales man, semi-truck driver and many other jobs kept him immersed in the country lifestyle he loved. No one would call Dave shy as he would talk to everyone, especially over dessert.

Dave genuinely believed in Alcoholics Anonymous and had over 25 years of sobriety. He was very proud of his chip and spent a great deal of his life trying to help others find their way in the program.

On June 17, 1994, Dave married Marta Spence in Telluride, Colo., around the mountains he loved. During their 28 years together, they enjoyed many things, including music from his youth and traveling. Their journeys took them on a cruise around the world, driving to Alaska and visiting all 50 states.

Dave is survived by his spouse, Marta; her children, Adam Gates (Heather) and Ashley Hekrdle (Anton), and Mary (mother of his three daughters) Lisa, Heidi and Holly; his siblings, DeDe Moore (Doug), Charmayne Brabec, Robert “Bob” Baumert (Diane), Marcella Sayers (Tony), Rachelle Jelinek, Madalyn Haist, Jerald Baumert (Annette), Charlene LeClair (Gordon); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

