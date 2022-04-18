VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. David Bauer died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.
MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel.
NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. Weber, 104, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.
OAKDALE — Services for Linda James, 74, Oakdale, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in Park Center Cemetery in rural Elgin.
MADISON — Services for John P. Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. John Oltmer died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
John Henry Eley, 86, went to be with his heavenly Father on April 1, 2022, with family by his side. A celebration of life will be held at the Orchard Cemetery on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m.