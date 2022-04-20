 Skip to main content
David Bauer

David Bauer

VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in Verdigre.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

David Bauer died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.

1953-2022

David Leo Bauer, son of Rudy and Lorene (Somr) Bauer, was born Feb. 14, 1953, at Loup City. Dave attended Grandview Junior High and Nogales High School in La Puente, Calif. Dave worked beside his father in California, operating a Chevron filling station until returning to Nebraska.

Dave met Barb Havlicek, and they started dating in September 1973. They were united into marriage on July 13, 1974, at the Methodist Church in Verdigre. Four children were born to them: Sara, Hollie, David and Ivan.

Dave was well known for his hard work at whatever job he was working and was always seen with a ring of keys at his side. He was first employed with the Knox County bridge crew from 1974 until the 1990s, then at Don McElhose Construction, and later at Nonpareil Potato Plant in O’Neill. He retired from Werner Construction as a loader in September 2021. Dave also raised dogs with his family for five years.

His lifetime side jobs were working with his brother, Gary, at the family-owned Bauer Service in Verdigre, sand blasting with Butch McElhose, and Sonder Well.

Dave enjoyed cutting wood with his two sons, Ivan and David, and grandson, Trenten. They would supply wood to anyone in need.

Dave is survived by his children, Sara (Jim) Nelson, Hollie Bauer Hampton, David Brandon Bauer and Ivan (Erin) Bauer; was a proud Papa to his grandchildren, Brandon, Carter and RaeLynne Nelson, Kyna (Andrew) Schmidt, Alexandra Bauer, Isaiah Hampton, Trenten, Kaiden, Jaxson and Ryker Bauer; great-grandchildren Krayton, Akryn, and Keiser Schmidt and Xelynn Bauer; twin sister Diane (Karl) Eckert; sister Pat Holland; in-laws Becky (Ed Jr.) Sucha, Ellen (Tom) Brewer, David (Rhonda) Havlicek, Curtis (Leneah) Havlicek, John (Bernadine) Havlicek, Aimie (Keith) Postma, Letha (Nick) Stewart, Bill (Karen) Havlicek and Peggy (Casey) Frame; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Lorene Bauer; his beloved spouse, Barb of 47 years; sister Barbara Sucha; brothers Gary (Linda) Bauer and Larry Bauer; nephews Brian Bauer and Ezra Bauer; and brother-in-law Leonard Jelinek.

