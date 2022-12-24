MADISON — Services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.
David Arbuthnot died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence in Madison.
NORFOLK — Service for Kathleen R. “Kathy” Kruse, 61, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HUMPHREY — Services for Erna M. Ternus, 90, of Humphrey will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Revs. Eric Olson and Joseph Hemmer officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Della M. Strand, 94, of rural Lindsay are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at United Methodist Church in Wausa with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
LAUREL — Services for Larry Stark, 76, of Laurel are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, were 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.
BUTTE — Services for Anna Marie Moser, 88, of Casper, Wyo., formerly of Butte, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.
CREIGHTON — Services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
