 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and light freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and a light glaze of additional
icing possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel impacts. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The slipper roads and
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

David Arbuthnot

David Arbuthnot

MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

David Arbuthnot died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home in Madison.

1950-2022

David Allen was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Fort Scott, Kan., to Eugene and Patricia (Mikesell) Arbuthnot. He graduated from Madison High School in 1968.

Following graduation, David enlisted in the United States Army from March of 1969 until July of 1973. During his enlistment, he served in Germany and Vietnam. David earned an Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, a Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stripes, an Air Medal, One Service Stripe, One Overseas Service Bar and a Purple Heart. He was very proud of his service to his country.

On May 17, 1975, David married Susan Finkral at the United Methodist Church in Madison. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Sarah and Sally.

Over the years, David worked for Madison Cartage, Rod Doolittle Construction in Madison, Hespe Construction in Norfolk, and Tyson’s in Madison.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing men’s softball, coaching girls’ softball, collecting baseball cards and bowling.

David was a member of Madison American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763 and the Sons of Legion.

David is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Susan of Madison; daughter Sarah Colunga (friend Treavor Twohig) of Madison; daughter Sally Arbuthnot of Madison; grandchildren Ashlie Arbuthnot (fiancé Austin Moss) of Omaha, Eryn Arbuthnot of Madison and Resse Colunga of Madison; father Gene Arbuthnot of Brookings, S.D.; son-in-law Robert Colunga of Grand Island; siblings Mark (spouse Linda) Arbuthnot of Palm Harbor, Fla., Beck (spouse Mike) Manchester of Palm Harbor, Shelly (spouse Steve) Braley of Brookings and Rick (spouse Alicia) Arbuthnot of Knoxville, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Marlin Van Slyke

Marlin Van Slyke

RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 …

Karen Hudson

Karen Hudson

NIOBRARA — Karen Hudson, 72, Niobrara, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her residence.

Audrey Grevson

Audrey Grevson

NORFOLK — Audrey F. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Norfolk Homestead Assisted Living. A memorial service is planned for spring 2023.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Carol Straatmeyer

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.

Viona Cuddy

Viona Cuddy

O’NEILL — Services for Viona Cuddy, 84, of O’Neill will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow at the O’Neill Cemetery.

Della Strand

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Deborah Holtz

Deborah Holtz

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara