MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David Arbuthnot died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home in Madison.
1950-2022
David Allen was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Fort Scott, Kan., to Eugene and Patricia (Mikesell) Arbuthnot. He graduated from Madison High School in 1968.
Following graduation, David enlisted in the United States Army from March of 1969 until July of 1973. During his enlistment, he served in Germany and Vietnam. David earned an Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, a Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stripes, an Air Medal, One Service Stripe, One Overseas Service Bar and a Purple Heart. He was very proud of his service to his country.
On May 17, 1975, David married Susan Finkral at the United Methodist Church in Madison. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Sarah and Sally.
Over the years, David worked for Madison Cartage, Rod Doolittle Construction in Madison, Hespe Construction in Norfolk, and Tyson’s in Madison.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing men’s softball, coaching girls’ softball, collecting baseball cards and bowling.
David was a member of Madison American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763 and the Sons of Legion.
David is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Susan of Madison; daughter Sarah Colunga (friend Treavor Twohig) of Madison; daughter Sally Arbuthnot of Madison; grandchildren Ashlie Arbuthnot (fiancé Austin Moss) of Omaha, Eryn Arbuthnot of Madison and Resse Colunga of Madison; father Gene Arbuthnot of Brookings, S.D.; son-in-law Robert Colunga of Grand Island; siblings Mark (spouse Linda) Arbuthnot of Palm Harbor, Fla., Beck (spouse Mike) Manchester of Palm Harbor, Shelly (spouse Steve) Braley of Brookings and Rick (spouse Alicia) Arbuthnot of Knoxville, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia.
