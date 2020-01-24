David Andersen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. “Dave” Andersen, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday also at the funeral chapel.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1957-2020
David L. “Dave” Andersen was born Oct. 5, 1957, in Neligh, the son of Delbert Dean and Margaret (Michaelson) Andersen. He attended grade school in rural district country school, rural Neligh and graduated from Neligh High School. After graduating from high school, Dave went to work for the railroad.
He married Barbara “Barb” Buelt on Aug. 18, 1984, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. They moved to Norfolk, and Dave started driving truck for various places around town. In the past 10 years, he had been driving truck for Camaco Trucking out of Columbus.
Dave enjoyed many hobbies in life, including fishing, hunting, raising his horses and dogs, attending county fairs and the rodeos and being outdoors.
Dave’s family and his grandchildren were very important to him, and he loved spending time with them.
Survivors include his spouse, Barb Andersen of Norfolk; a daughter, April (Casey) Schwery of Gretna; a son, Shawn (Kim) Andersen of Battle Creek; five grandchildren: Kaleb, Alivia, Kason, Reid and Brinley; siblings Nancy (Gene) Coakley of Kearney and Dana (Karen) Andersen of Albion; a sister-in-law, Lois Andersen-Hast of Iowa; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Margaret, and a brother, Dennis.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.