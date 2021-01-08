You have permission to edit this article.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Dave Ratcliff, 77, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus. The Rev. Adam Lassen will officiate with inurnment in the Roselawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Social distancing and masks are required.

Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2021

The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Dave Ratcliff died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital, surrounded by loving family and listening to Gunsmoke reruns.

Dave was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Genoa, to Fred and Bethel (Cunningham) Ratcliff. He received his education in the Fullerton school system. He played football, basketball and participated in a few senior pranks. Go Warriors!

In the summer, he had the pleasure of helping run many carnival rides that his family owned. Later in life, he would return to these fairgrounds to treasure hunt with a metal detector.

On May 14, 1967, he married Yvonne M. Ernst. It was love at first sight. To this union, three children were born. They enjoyed family gatherings in which many games of Sheepshead were played. They spent more than nine loving years together until Yvonne passed on Jan. 26, 1976.

On July 2, 1977, he married Beverly Ann Buresh. With this union, his daughters received a wonderful bonus mom and Dave received bonus sons, Terry and Steve Buresh. They spent 21 years together going to go cart races, stock car races and garden tractor pulls. Their time was cut short when Beverly passed on Sept. 1, 1998.

Dave lived a full life. He worked various jobs. The one passion he had out of all of these jobs was law enforcement. This was a childhood dream. He spent many years with the Columbus Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff Department and the Platte County Sheriff Department. He also excelled as a salesperson for electrical supplies having made Enterprise Electric and Jesco a lot of money.

He semi-retired in 2003 and just fully retired in the last couple of years. He just had to stay busy even up to the last few days. He enjoyed keeping an immaculate yard and even more immaculate and detailed vehicles. He restored and showed several cars. His favorite being a 1946 Chevy Coupe. He enjoyed family game days and garage picnics and if you caught him in the house you could find him watching Gunsmoke and Bonanza reruns.

Dave is survived by two daughters, Renae (Roger) Evans of Columbus and Karla (Mike) Lieberman of Columbus, and two bonus sons, Steve (Kim) Buresh and family of Lincoln and Terry (Marla) Buresh and family of Lincoln. Dave was blessed with four granddaughters: Jennifer (Chris) Frey of Elkhorn, Taylor Yvonne Evans of Lincoln, Tori Theresa Evans of Lincoln and Tarah Renae Evans of Columbus.

Dave especially enjoyed all his special time with great-grandkids, Oliver and Madylin Frey of Elkhorn, and his granddog, Petra.

Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, whom he adored, Elmer and Mabel Cunningham; his mother, Bethel (Cunningham) Smith; his father, Fred Ratcliff; his brother, Doug Ratcliff; his spouse, Yvonne (Ernst) Ratcliff; his spouse, Beverly (Buresh) Ratcliff; an infant son, Jason Ratcliff; and a grandson, Alex Evans.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

