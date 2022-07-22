Services for David “Dave” Adams, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Kober Funeral Home, 402 E. Main St., in Vermillion, S.D. Graveside services with military rites will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to Tuesday’s services at Kober Funeral Home.
Dave Adams died on Monday, July 18, 2022, following a three-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
1946-2022
