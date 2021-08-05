Daryl Bittinger

NEWMAN GROVE — Private burial with military honors for Daryl E. Bittinger, 90, Sprague, and his daughter, Jeanette, will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Rosehill Cemetery near Newman Grove.
Bittinger died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Sumner Place in Lincoln.
1930-2021
Daryl E. Bittinger was born Oct. 17, 1930, in Hebron. After serving as a parachute instructor in the U.S. Army, he was a Lincoln police officer and a state highway patrol officer. He was the owner of a restaurant and bakery in Battle Creek, where he is best remembered for his delicious donuts. He owned Norfolk Specialties for many years until he moved to Columbus and was a machinist until he retired.
Inventing and creating projects for people was Daryl’s favorite pastime. You could always find him working in his shop.
He was survived by his spouse, Lola Mae (Fulk) Bittinger; his brother, Richard Bittinger; daughters Angela Eberhard and Jeanette “Traci” Doten, who died on July 25, 2021; son Michael (Diane) Bittinger; as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.