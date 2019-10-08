Darryl Rudolph

You are the owner of this article.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Darryl J. Rudolph, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Steve Lund officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue until service time at the funeral chapel.

He died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1951-2019

Born May 27, 1951, in Seattle, Wash., he was the son of Robert and Betty (Cheyne) Rudolph. He attended grade school at Highlands Elementary then McKnight Middle School in Renton, Wash. He graduated from Renton High School in 1969. He then attended and graduated from Bellevue Community College with an associate’s degree in business.

He married Rita Fryer on Dec. 1, 1972, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Renton. Darryl and Rita first met in high school, and they later married after Darryl graduated from college.

After marriage, they lived in Renton, and they were the managers at a 7-Eleven convenience store from 1972 to 1991. Darryl retired in 1991 after he became disabled.

After he retired, they continued to live in Renton until moving to Norfolk in 2013. Darryl enjoyed coaching football, coaching baseball and coaching girls’ basketball, fishing, puzzle books, watching Westerns and arguing politics.

Survivors include his spouse, Rita Rudolph of Norfolk; a daughter, Krystal (Darrell) Sharp of Stanton; a son, Shawn (Miya) Rudolph of Renton; two grandchildren, Nancia and Nevalynn Rudolph; a sister, Kathleen Rudolph of Renton; his mother-in-law, Luella Salber of Norfolk; his sister-in-law, Wanda (Wendell) Muhs of Norfolk; his sister-in-law, Phyllis (Nolan) Crandall of Norfolk; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Carlson of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty; a sister, Cheryl Renee; a sister-in-law, Sandra Carlson; his father-in-law, Lawrence Fryer; and a stepfather-in-law, Lawrence Salber.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

