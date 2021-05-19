BLOOMFIELD — Services for Darrell Schuett, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
He died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1932-2021
Darrell D. Schuett, son of August and Martha (Hill) Schuett, was born Feb. 28, 1932, on a farm near Bloomfield.
Darrell was united in marriage to Erma (Lentz) on Dec. 26, 1954. They were blessed with seven children: Gloria, Virginia, Bruce, Bryon, Norma Jean, Brent and Sara.
Darrell served in the U.S. Army, including an overseas deployment during the Korean War. Darrell was employed by Clark Mills and Son, a farming and ranching operation, for over 40 years.
Following his retirement, he continued to work for local area farmers helping them with their planting and harvesting needs.
Darrell was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church.
Darrell is survived by his children, Gloria (David) Brink, Virginia (Mike) Schmoldt, Bruce Schuett, Bryon (Darcy) Schuett and Brent (Lori) Schuett; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Kenneth (Shari) Schuett of Huntsville, Texas, and Myron (Nancy) Schuett of Laurel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Erma in June 2015; daughters Norma Jean and Sara; granddaughter Jenna; sisters Kathryn (Al) Macke and Phyllis (Bernard) Macke; and two brothers, Bob Schuett and one in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.