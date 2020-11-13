Darrell Papstein

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Darrell D. Papstein, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home in Norfolk.
———
Darrell D. Papstein, son of Warren and Barbara (Abboud) Papstein, was born Nov. 21, 1967, in Norfolk. He received his G.E.D. in Norfolk.
After his marriage to Theresa Papstein, the couple lived in Omaha. Later, he moved to Norfolk, where Darrell worked at Great Dane, as well as did carpentry and leather work on the side for many different people.
Darrell enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.
Survivors include his children, Brittany, Brandon and Zack; two grandchildren; siblings Dale and spouse Allison Papstein of Grand Island, Deb Papstein of Norfolk, Donna and spouse Greg Oslund of Madison, Diane Pospisil of Norfolk and Dave Papstein of Missouri Valley, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Barbara.
