NORFOLK — Services for Darrell Papstein, 52, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his home in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Darrell Papstein, 52, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his home in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Laverne A. Werner, 82, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. She died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
A celebration of life for Bill Scott, 77, will be in the summer of 2021 and will be announced at a later date.
ALBION — Services for Alan T. Rasmussen, 55, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. He died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Todd Gant, 64, Dahlart, Texas, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ruth C. Flaugh, 92, Coleridge, formerly of Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Skylon Ballroom in Hartington. Richard Gasser and Eric Sterling will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
LAUREL — Memorial services for David G. Dunn, 63, Dixon, will be at a later date. He died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Comas, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be by the Nebraska Army National…