Darrell May

BELLEVUE — Services for Darrell K. May, 75, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Bellevue. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Bethany Funeral Chapel in La Vista.
He died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
1946-2021
Darrell K. May was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Keith May, and brothers James and LaVern May.
Survivors include his caring spouse of 36 years, Patty; children Steve May, Connie (Mark) Warren and Rod (Michelle) Plisek; grandchildren Aiden, Matt, Nicole, Erin, Makayla, Mitch and Marshall; a great-grandson, Carson; his four-legged companion, Suzy; and many extended family members.
Condolences can be left online at bethanyfuneralhome.com.