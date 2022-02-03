ELGIN — Memorial services for Darrell R. Jochum, 78, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate.
Darrell Jochum died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2022
Darrell Robert Jochum, son of Leo and Rose (Rotert) Jochum, was born on Sept. 21, 1943, in Norfolk and grew up in Elgin. He attended St. Boniface School, graduating in 1961.
Darrell farmed the home place with the help of his older brothers until 1963, after which he entered Wayne State College in Wayne, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Following graduation, he taught at Bancroft as an industrial arts and driver education instructor. He loved working with his students and coaching them in basketball, baseball, football and track.
While teaching, he met Lynn Richarz. They married on Aug. 16, 1969, at St. Michael’s in South Sioux City. He then taught at Valley until 1972.
Darrell and Lynn moved to Columbia, Mo., where he attended the University of Missouri, completing his master’s degree in distributive education in 1973. Following graduation, he began working for Praxair. In 1975, he was transferred to St. Joseph, Mo., and remained with Praxair until his retirement in 2006. During this time, he became a father to Leslie and Michael. He enjoyed being involved in all of their activities and pursuits.
Darrell was an adoring spouse and a devoted father. He treasured listening to the many stories shared by family and friends. He was generous with his time and made you feel heard after your conversations. He also enjoyed reading and traveling, where he indulged in his love of history and museums. Darrell always looked forward to reconnecting with everyone back in Nebraska. Although he may have left Elgin many years ago, Elgin never left him.
He is survived by his spouse, Lynn of 52 years; his daughter, Leslie of Reno, Nev.; and son Michael of Kansas City, Mo.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Rose; his parents-in-law, Robert and Alice Richarz; his brothers, Delmar, Leo, Lavern (Toby) and Jim; sisters-in-law Donna Stuhr, LuVerna Jochum and Margaret Richarz; and nieces Janet Jochum Abler and Linda Jochum Dinslage.
Following the service, there will be a luncheon held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Elgin. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.