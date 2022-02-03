 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darrell Jochum

Darrell Jochum

ELGIN — Memorial services for Darrell R. Jochum, 78, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate.

Darrell Jochum died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2022

Darrell Robert Jochum, son of Leo and Rose (Rotert) Jochum, was born on Sept. 21, 1943, in Norfolk and grew up in Elgin. He attended St. Boniface School, graduating in 1961.

Darrell farmed the home place with the help of his older brothers until 1963, after which he entered Wayne State College in Wayne, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Following graduation, he taught at Bancroft as an industrial arts and driver education instructor. He loved working with his students and coaching them in basketball, baseball, football and track.

While teaching, he met Lynn Richarz. They married on Aug. 16, 1969, at St. Michael’s in South Sioux City. He then taught at Valley until 1972.

Darrell and Lynn moved to Columbia, Mo., where he attended the University of Missouri, completing his master’s degree in distributive education in 1973. Following graduation, he began working for Praxair. In 1975, he was transferred to St. Joseph, Mo., and remained with Praxair until his retirement in 2006. During this time, he became a father to Leslie and Michael. He enjoyed being involved in all of their activities and pursuits.

Darrell was an adoring spouse and a devoted father. He treasured listening to the many stories shared by family and friends. He was generous with his time and made you feel heard after your conversations. He also enjoyed reading and traveling, where he indulged in his love of history and museums. Darrell always looked forward to reconnecting with everyone back in Nebraska. Although he may have left Elgin many years ago, Elgin never left him.

He is survived by his spouse, Lynn of 52 years; his daughter, Leslie of Reno, Nev.; and son Michael of Kansas City, Mo.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Rose; his parents-in-law, Robert and Alice Richarz; his brothers, Delmar, Leo, Lavern (Toby) and Jim; sisters-in-law Donna Stuhr, LuVerna Jochum and Margaret Richarz; and nieces Janet Jochum Abler and Linda Jochum Dinslage.

Following the service, there will be a luncheon held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Elgin. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Michael Krysl

Michael Krysl

ATKINSON — Services for Michael Krysl, 63, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

LaVern Lehman

LaVern Lehman

STANTON — Memorial services for LaVern M. “Tillie” Lehman, 93, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Warren Creamer

Warren Creamer

WAYNE — Services for Warren E. Creamer, 71, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Warren Creamer died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Heritage Of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Jane Witt

Jane Witt

NORFOLK — Services for Frances J. “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Witt died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Frances Witt

Frances Witt

NORFOLK — Services for Frances “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.

Kathleen Pfeifer

Kathleen Pfeifer

HUMPHREY — Services for Kathleen Pfeifer, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Gary Weich

Gary Weich

NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Weich, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gary Weich died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Martin Thorberg

Martin Thorberg

NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of For…

Celeste Farlee

Celeste Farlee

NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Celeste Farlee died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara