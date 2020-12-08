Darrell Hansen

LAUREL — Darrell L. Hansen, 91, Laurel, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. No services are being planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
1929-2020
Darrell Lloyd Hansen was born on March 12, 1929, in Hartington, to John P. and Minnie Dora (Willms) Hansen. He grew up in the Coleridge area and attended the Clairmont Country School near Coleridge.
Darrell graduated from Coleridge High School in 1946. After high school, he worked for Hefner Oil and then at the station for Ernest Willms in Coleridge.
Darrell married Lois Tuttle on Sept. 28, 1950, in Laurel. He farmed with his dad and then rented a farm after he was married to Lois.
In 1968, Darrell and Lois bought a farm west of Laurel, which he worked on until he retired. After his retirement from farming, he enjoyed working with his family.
Darrell was very involved in his church. He also liked to fish when he had the opportunity.
Darrell is survived by his spouse, Lois of Laurel; three sons, John (Yolanda) Hansen of Laurel, Dan (Lori) Hansen of Laurel and Steve (Lisa) Hansen of Laurel; a daughter, Patricia (Don) Faircloth of Edmond, Okla.; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jacqueline (Marvin) Domina of Coleridge and Kay Hefner of Coleridge; a sister-in-law, Carole (Dwain) Peterson of Mankato, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Minnie Hansen; a daughter, Pamela Hansen; a son, Timothy Hansen; and a brother-in-law, George V. Hefner.