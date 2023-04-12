Darrell Getzfred

ELGIN — Darrell L. Getzfred, 62, Lincoln, formerly of Elgin, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bryan West in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. Steven Boes officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday at the church with an 8 p.m. wake.
Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Catholic Church and Pope John Central Catholic School in Elgin. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.