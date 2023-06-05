Darrell Doescher

WAYNE — Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wakefield Healthcare Center.
Memorial visitation will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
COLERIDGE — Alan Benson, 65, formerly of Coleridge, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Florida. A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Lutheran Church in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Sharon R. “Sherry” Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
RAEVILLE — Harold P. “Buggs” Henn Jr., 72, Petersburg, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
ATKINSON — Services for Harold Krumwiede, 83, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial visitation for Scott P. Martin, 47, Pierce will be 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Leon A. Nelson, 78, Newman Grove, will be at 2:30 p.m Thursday, June 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery at a later date.
TILDEN — Services for Richard G. Mandl, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Richard Mandl died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.
HARTINGTON — Lucile O. Masten, 98, Hartington, formerly of Crofton, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.